Indian Hapus mango prices expected to rise after crop decline

Hapus (Alphonso) mango prices in India are expected to rise this season as production in the Konkan region has declined. Traders report that erratic weather patterns and pest infestations have reduced the crop by 60 to 70 per cent, creating a supply shortage in the market.

The effect is already visible at Pune's Market Yard. Between March 10 and 15 last year, the market received 2,000 to 3,000 boxes of Hapus mangoes per day. This year, arrivals have fallen to around 150 to 200 boxes daily. Demand is expected to increase ahead of Gudi Padwa on March 19, when mango consumption typically rises.

Earlier in the season, rainfall in the Konkan region kept soil moisture levels high. Districts such as Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg experienced cooler weather until October, which initially supported flowering in mango orchards. However, later fluctuations in temperature and persistent humidity affected blossoms, reducing fruit formation.

The situation was further affected by infestations of thrips and hopper pests. These pests attack mango blossoms and young fruit, leading to flower drop, reduced fruit development, and lower fruit quality. Many orchards retained only 30 to 40 per cent of the expected yield.

Lower production has also affected orchard operations. Rising labour costs, pesticide use, and maintenance expenses have increased financial pressure on growers. Some farmers have also reduced hiring traditional orchard guards, often brought from Nepal, due to the smaller harvest.

Weather conditions in February and March also affected the remaining crop. Light rainfall and humidity damaged fruit in several areas, while heatwave conditions caused additional fruit drop in some orchards, according to farmers.

"Changing weather conditions and the outbreak of thrips and hopper pests have significantly reduced production this year. Compared to a normal season, only about 30 to 40 percent of the expected crop has survived, so prices are likely to remain high for some time," said Karan Jadhav, a mango trader at Pune's Market Yard.

"Such a severe shortage has not been seen in nearly two decades. During Gudi Padwa, Hapus mango prices may reach between ₹2,500 and ₹4,000 (US$27.09–US$43.35) per dozen," said Arvind More, another trader at the Market Yard.

With supply limited and demand expected to increase during the festive period, consumers in Pune may face higher prices for Hapus mangoes this season.

Source: The Bridge Chronicle