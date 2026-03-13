Research highlights Vietnamese market for New Zealand cherries

New consumer research into Vietnam's food and retail market indicates potential opportunities for New Zealand cherry exports, according to Summerfruit New Zealand.

The research was conducted with support from Summerfruit New Zealand and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) and carried out by Asia-based market research firm Cimigo.

According to Summerfruit New Zealand Commercial Manager Raj Singh, Vietnamese consumers are becoming more selective in food purchases, with increasing attention to food safety, product consistency, and origin.

"These shifts are creating conditions for imported fruit that can demonstrate quality and reliability," Singh said.

"Vietnam is no longer a market driven by novelty alone. Consumers are more discerning, particularly when it comes to fresh food for families, gifting, and special occasions. That plays directly to the strengths of New Zealand cherries."

The research indicates that as incomes increase and modern retail channels expand, Vietnamese consumers are placing greater importance on several factors when purchasing fresh food. These include food safety standards, country-of-origin information, consistent eating quality, and retailer presentation.

Imported fruit is often purchased for specific occasions such as gifts, family consumption, or celebrations, rather than as a substitute for locally produced fruit.

"New Zealand's reputation for rigorous food safety systems, traceability, and horticultural production resonates strongly with these emerging consumer expectations," Singh said.

The research also shows that Vietnamese consumers remain price-aware, but imported products that clearly communicate their value can find a market, particularly in major urban areas and through modern retail channels.

Cimigo's findings indicate that imported fruit products perform best when they combine consistent quality, clear value communication, and reliable supply.

"This reinforces the importance of New Zealand cherries being positioned not just as premium, but as trusted and dependable," Singh said. "Consistency across seasons, sizes, and eating quality is also critical."

The research also suggests that Vietnam's consumer market is developing rapidly as incomes rise and urbanization expands. Growth of the middle class and modern retail infrastructure is contributing to changes in purchasing behavior.

"For exporters, this is not about chasing short-term volume," Singh said. "It's about building presence, credibility, and partnerships in a market that is clearly moving toward higher expectations and higher standards."

Summerfruit New Zealand considers Vietnam an export market for cherries during the New Zealand season, when local supply is limited and demand for imported fruit increases.

"The insights from this research validate the direction many of our exporters are already taking," Singh said. "Vietnam rewards exporters who invest in quality, relationships and long-term market development – and New Zealand cherries are well placed to do exactly that."

© Summerfruit NZFor more information:

Andrew Bristol

Summerfruit New Zealand

Tel: +64 (0) 21 021 62 021

Email: [email protected]

www.summerfruitnz.co.nz