Maharashtra plans to export over 100,000 tons of onions to Mauritius

Maharashtra plans to expand onion exports, with more than one lakh tonnes of onions from Nashik and Ahmednagar districts expected to be shipped to Mauritius, State Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal told the Legislative Council.

According to Rawal, the export plan focuses on Nashik and Ahmednagar, which together represent a large share of the state's onion production. Maharashtra is the largest onion-producing state in India, accounting for more than 50 per cent of the country's annual output. Nashik alone produces around 30 to 35 per cent of the state's crop, making it a centre for domestic supply and exports.

The minister said the state government is coordinating with exporters and logistics providers to organise shipments. Cold storage, transport arrangements, and quality checks are being prepared to maintain product condition and shelf life during transit. These measures are intended to support compliance with international quality requirements.

Rawal also said the government is monitoring domestic prices while facilitating exports to avoid shortages in the local market. The planned shipments to Mauritius are intended to expand export channels for the crop.

Maharashtra's export program forms part of a broader strategy to expand overseas shipments of agricultural products. The state also exports crops such as grapes and pomegranates.

By developing additional export destinations, the state aims to reduce reliance on existing markets and limit exposure to domestic price fluctuations.

The shipment of more than one lakh tonnes represents a large volume within the state's onion export program. The initiative also involves activity across the supply chain, including farmers, traders, and logistics providers.

Maharashtra's onion production and export structure play a role in India's overall onion trade, with the country remaining one of the leading onion exporters.

