Jordan halts tomato and cucumber exports to protect domestic supply

Jordan's decision to suspend exports of tomatoes and cucumbers for 10 days has prompted discussion in Israel about food security and reliance on imports. Farmers' representatives say the move highlights the risks of depending on foreign supply during periods of disruption.

Amit Yifrach, chairman of the Israel Farmers' Federation and secretary general of the Moshav Movement, and Uri Dorman, secretary general of the Israel Farmers' Federation, commented on the decision.

"Jordan's decision illustrates a simple truth: a responsible country prioritizes the food security of its own citizens."

In a statement, they added, "Food security begins with strong local agriculture. The entire world understands that in times of emergency, every country looks out for itself. Therefore, the State of Israel must not base its food security on imports and foreign nations."

Following protests by farmers and opposition within the governing coalition's Likud party, the dairy reform was removed from a budget-related bill.

Oren Lavi, director general of Israel's Agriculture Ministry, commented on Jordan's export suspension.

"Jordan understands very well the need for national food security for its citizens. The food security plan we have formulated for the population in Israel also embodies the ministry's commitment to the food security of Israel's citizens, in times of peace, and even more so in times of emergency, and highlights the acute need to maintain stable local production.

He added, quoting a Jewish adage, "The expression 'your city's poor come first' has never held more significance."

Source: The Times of Israel