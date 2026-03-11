Kyrgyzstan blocks 56 tonnes of Kazakh onions at Ak-Tilek checkpoint

Kyrgyz authorities blocked the import of 56 tonnes of onions from Kazakhstan at the Ak-Tilek road checkpoint on 9 March 2026, the Ministry of Agriculture reported. Inspectors from the Chui-Bishkek department of the Plant Quarantine Service found discrepancies between the data in the phytosanitary certificate and the transport and accompanying documents. Because of the mismatch, the shipment was not allowed into Kyrgyzstan and was returned to the sender.
The decision was made under paragraph 3.7 of the rules on quarantine phytosanitary control within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), approved by Decision No. 318 of the Customs Union Commission of 18 June 2010. The ministry reminded importers to strictly comply with phytosanitary requirements when importing agricultural products.
Source: www.tazabek.kg