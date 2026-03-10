UAE says tomato and onion price increases are temporary

Price increases for some food commodities, including onions and tomatoes, recorded over the past two days are temporary and limited, according to the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism.

Authorities said the price changes are linked to the ongoing regional crisis and noted that additional quantities of these products have already been supplied to markets. On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, leading to wider tensions across the Middle East.

Officials stated that product availability remains stable and that consumers continue to have access to alternatives in the market. The Ministry said markets are expected to return to normal price levels as supply increases.

The Ministry has also increased monitoring of prices in local food markets since the beginning of Ramadan. Since the conflict began, inspection teams have expanded monitoring activities across markets nationwide.

Authorities reported that approximately 7,105 inspection tours have been conducted in cooperation with local economic development departments. During these inspections, 567 violations were identified, including cases of price increases not justified under regulations. Authorities issued 449 warnings to traders, suppliers, and points of sale and imposed financial penalties totaling Dh207,250 (US$56,420).

Officials stated that monitoring campaigns will continue in cooperation with economic development departments and other authorities. Inspection teams are conducting field checks at points of sale to review price levels and product availability.

The Ministry also confirmed that the UAE maintains a strategic stockpile of essential goods capable of covering market demand for up to six months. Authorities said these reserves are distributed across multiple regions to support supply chains and allow a response to market needs if required.

Officials added that shipping and supply movements continue through the country's entry points and that supply chains remain operational, allowing goods to reach domestic markets.

Authorities also noted that the UAE maintains supply relationships with multiple international markets, allowing alternative sourcing if supply disruptions occur.

Consumers were also advised to follow responsible purchasing practices and avoid hoarding or excessive buying in order to maintain price stability and product availability in the market.

In an earlier interview, the Minister said: "These kind of hiccups that happens and the tensions that have happened on the geopolitical issues that we've seen in the past, don't really change a lot in the long-term aspect."

