Georgian kiwi exports fall sharply while herb exports increase

In January 2026, Georgia exported kiwi worth $3,000 with a volume of 50 kg. A year earlier, in January 2025, exports reached 39 tonnes valued at $104,000.

According to official data, export volume decreased by about 720 times compared with the same month of the previous year, while the export value declined by 97.1%. In January 2026, kiwi exports were directed only to Armenia.

For the full year 2025, Georgia exported 244 tonnes of kiwi worth $698,000 (€642,000). In 2024, exports totalled 270 tonnes valued at $630,000 (€580,000). This means export value increased by 10.7% in 2025, while volume declined by 9.6%.

At the same time, kiwi imports to Georgia increased significantly at the beginning of 2026. In January, the country imported 562 tonnes worth $337,000 (€310,000), compared with 245 tonnes valued at $141,000 (€130,000) in January 2025. This represents a 129.3% increase in volume and a 139% increase in value. All imports in January 2026 came from Iran.

In 2025, Georgia imported 2,249 tonnes of kiwi worth $1.5 million, compared with 2,443 tonnes valued at $1.3 million in 2024. The import value increased by 10.5% while volume decreased by 7.9%.

Iran was the main supplier in 2025 with imports worth $1.1 million and 1,926 tonnes. Other suppliers included the Netherlands with $173,000 and 43 tonnes, Turkey with $139,000 and 189 tonnes, China with $79,000 and 83 tonnes, and Russia with $4,000 and 5 tonnes.

Herb exports from Georgia increased in February 2026. According to the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture, the country exported 503 tonnes of herbs worth $1.1 million. This represents an increase of 15% in volume and 22% in value compared with the previous year.

The average export price reached $2.18 per kg. Main export markets include Ukraine, Moldova, Romania, Russia, and Bulgaria. According to the national statistics service, herbs were the cheapest product on the domestic market last month, with prices falling by 28% compared with the same period a year earlier.

Source: bizzone.info