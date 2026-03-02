EAEU introduces temporary tariff exemptions for selected fruits

The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has adopted a set of customs and tariff regulation measures concerning selected products imported into the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
Under the decision, temporary tariff preferences have been granted until 15 May of the current year for specific volumes of fruit imports:
- Apricots: up to 600 tonnes for Belarus and up to 3,000 tonnes for Kazakhstan;
- Sour cherries: up to 500 tonnes for Kazakhstan and up to 2,000 tonnes for Russia;
- Sweet cherries: up to 600 tonnes for Belarus, up to 1,500 tonnes for Kazakhstan, and up to 25,000 tonnes for Russia;
- Plums: up to 700 tonnes for Belarus, up to 1,500 tonnes for Kazakhstan, and up to 23,000 tonnes for Russia.
All decisions will enter into force ten calendar days after their official publication.
Source: www.tazabek.kg