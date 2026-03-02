Myanmar banana exports to China reach 157,200 metric tons

More than 157,000 metric tons of tissue-cultured bananas were exported to China between April 2025 and January 2026 through the Kampaiti border post in Kachin State, according to the Kachin State Department of Agriculture.

By the end of January in the 2025-2026 financial year, export volumes reached 157,200 metric tons, compared to 287,872 metric tons during the same period last year. The current price stands at 2,520 yuan per metric ton, approximately K1.134 million (US$550).

The primary export routes to China are the Waingmaw to Kampaiti corridor and the Bhamo to Momauk to Loije corridor. Most shipments are currently routed through Kampaiti.

Exporters must obtain a JACC certificate to ship tissue-cultured bananas to China. While 46 production companies in Kachin State hold certification, only 15 are currently exporting.

Following the detection of pesticide residues at certain plantations and in some company products, exports have been temporarily suspended under JACC regulations for non-compliant operators. At present, only companies that comply with the regulations are permitted to export through the designated channel.

