Tanzania to host Hortilogistica Africa conference in 2026

Tanzania will host the Regional Horticulture Conference, Hortilogistica Africa, in November 2026 in the Arusha Region. The Ministry of Agriculture announced the event in Dodoma, stating that the conference will bring together stakeholders to discuss value chain development in agriculture, including investment, tourism, trade, and transport.

According to the ministry, the platform is intended to position Tanzania as Africa's horticulture hub in fruit and vegetable production. The conference is expected to facilitate the exchange of technical knowledge, commercial experience, and cross-border market access strategies across the horticulture value chain.

Speaking during a preparatory meeting, Minister for Agriculture Daniel Chongolo acknowledged the cooperation of the Minister of State in the President's Office, Planning and Investment, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, in supporting preparations for the conference. The objective is to ensure that the event delivers outcomes for the agriculture sector while also expanding business and investment opportunities across other economic segments.

Prof Kitila stated that the conference should prioritise investment in crop production systems, market development, and cross-sector collaboration as part of a broader national development framework. The event will serve as a platform for production-focused operators, exporters, logistics providers, and investment stakeholders.

Gerald Mweli, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, said the joint coordination between the Ministry and the Tanzania Horticultural Association reflects the government's approach of collaborating with the private sector in sectoral development. He noted that TAHA has partnered with the government in agricultural sector initiatives, including the Nane Nane Agricultural Exhibitions.

The 2026 conference is positioned as a regional forum for value chain integration, trade facilitation, and production scaling within the African horticulture segment.

