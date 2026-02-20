India and New Zealand launch horticulture working group

India and New Zealand convened the first meeting of the Joint Working Group on horticultural cooperation, marking progress under the Memorandum of Cooperation signed on 12 March 2025.

The meeting was co-chaired by Shri Priya Ranjan, Joint Secretary (Horticulture), Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, representing India in person, and Mr. Steve Ainsworth, Divisional Manager, Bilateral Relations and Trade, representing New Zealand virtually. Senior officials and technical experts from both sides participated, with discussions focused on collaboration in the horticulture sector, particularly in kiwifruit and pip fruit, including apples and pears.

Shri Priya Ranjan stated that kiwifruit has been identified as a priority crop for India and outlined key areas under the Kiwifruit Action Plan. These include the establishment of Centres of Excellence, improvements in orchard management and productivity, access to quality rootstock and planting material, and strengthening post-harvest management and supply chains. The meeting also addressed procedures for importing kiwi rootstock from New Zealand and the organisation of training programmes for Indian farmers and entrepreneurs in New Zealand.

Mr. Steve Ainsworth reviewed the current status and challenges in kiwifruit, apple, and pear production in India. He emphasised collaboration in research, capacity building, and grower training, as well as improvements in supply chains, quality standards, and market positioning to support farmer incomes and productivity.

The meeting concluded with agreement on timelines and an implementation roadmap for both Action Plans. Senior officials from both countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening horticultural cooperation. Immediate next steps were identified, along with a schedule for follow-up meetings and reviews to maintain progress under the India–New Zealand partnership.

For more information:

Indian Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

Tel: +91 2338 9340

www.pib.gov.in