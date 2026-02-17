Uzbekistan to reduce import duties on fruit and vegetable packaging

Uzbekistan plans to lower import duties on packaging used in the fruit and vegetable processing industry, along with other related product categories. The announcement was made on 14 February 2026 by Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev during a government dialogue with exporters of fruits, vegetables, and food products.

The discussion was prompted by concerns from a local fruit processing company, which highlighted that importing modern packaging boxes from China incurs a 20% duty, despite similar packaging, such as Tetra Pak, being exempt. Many of these packaging types are not produced domestically.

The Deputy Prime Minister instructed the Customs Committee to review individual cases, including packaging, and include them in the list if domestic production is unavailable.

Source: www.uzdaily.uz