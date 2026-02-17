Iranian vegetable output up 5% despite 22% area cut

Iran's Ministry of Agriculture Jihad has reported an increase in vegetable and horticultural production despite a reduction in cultivated area.

According to Pars Today, citing IRNA, Mohammadfarid Separi, Director General of the Office for Vegetables and Horticultural Plants at the Ministry, stated that in the 1403–1404 agricultural year, open-field vegetable and horticultural production reached 26.2 million tons. The volume was achieved despite ongoing drought conditions and limited water resources.

Production was recorded on 666,971 hectares. Output was 5 per cent higher than the 10-year average, while the cultivated area declined by 22 per cent over the same reference period.

Separi said this trend reflects improved productivity and targeted implementation of crop patterns.

Average yields increased from 29.3 tons per hectare to 39.4 tons per hectare, representing a rise of approximately 35 per cent. According to the ministry, the increase was linked to expanded use of modern irrigation systems, improved seeds, transplanting techniques, enhanced plant nutrition, and higher levels of mechanisation.

The ministry also cited adherence to technical guidelines, resource management, and lower water consumption as contributing factors to production growth.

Separi described the outcome as "an effective step in strengthening food security, sustainable production, and the management of the country's water resources."

Source: ParsToday