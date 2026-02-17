Bangladeshi lemon prices climb to US$1.22 per four

Lemon prices in Dhaka's wet markets have increased, with retail levels reaching Tk 100 (US$0.82) to Tk 120 (US$0.98) per four pieces in some locations. Large lemons are trading at over Tk 150 (US$1.22) per four pieces, while smaller sizes are selling at Tk 80 (US$0.65) to Tk 100 (US$0.82) per four pieces.

Traders attribute the increase to a smaller harvest and limited supply. Md Ripon of Raisaheb Bazar said, "The price of lemons has gone up due to Ramadan and because there was no rain. As there is no supply, we have to buy lemons at excessive prices. We are bringing fewer lemons to market as well."

Sohel, a trader at the Jatrabari Wholesale Market, stated: "The lemon harvest has been small, that's why the price has gone up. We are having to buy at high prices too. That is why we are selling at high prices."

Some buyers have questioned the scale of the increase. A consumer at a local market said, "Customers have to argue over prices, and you start getting into sharp words. The price may fall once it rains."

Md Selim Mia, who visited the Jatrabari market, commented: "The price of lemons is so high! It will go up even more during Ramadan. It will be a problem for the middle class."

Md Abul Bashar, a regular seller in Jatrabari's Kajla area, has temporarily withdrawn from trading. He said: "The lemon market has heated up. Tk 100-120 (US$0.82-0.98) for four. Even if you buy 50 lemons, they won't sell them to you for less than Tk 100 (US$0.82) per four. You can't get very many buyers by bringing too many lemons."

Price comparisons indicate a rapid escalation. Maruf Hasan said: "The lemons I bought for Tk 30 (US$0.24) for four in Jatrabari on Feb 8 are now selling at Tk 100 (US$0.82) per four pieces. If the price goes up during Ramadan, it will pose problems for the general public. You have to have lemonade for Iftar."

Market participants indicate that supply constraints and Ramadan demand are influencing current price levels.

Source: The Financial Express