Vietnam expects 1,700 tons of mandarins for Lunar New Year

Mandarin orchards in Hoa Long Commune, Vietnam, have entered peak harvest ahead of the 2026 Lunar New Year market. Harvesting began on February 13, the 26th day of the twelfth lunar month, to meet seasonal demand.

According to the Hoa Long Commune People's Committee, yields and fruit quality are higher than in 2025. Total harvest for the holiday period is projected at around 1,700 tons. Of this volume, approximately 75 tons are expected to be sold through tourism-related activities.

Farmgate prices currently range from VND60,000 to VND80,000 per kilogram for grade-1 fruit and from VND45,000 to VND50,000 per kilogram for grade-2 fruit, depending on size and quality. This equates to approximately US$2.40 to US$3.20 per kilogram for grade-1 mandarins and US$1.80 to US$2.00 per kilogram for grade-2 fruit.

Pham Phu Cuong, owner of Cuong Thinh Mandarin Orchard in Long Hung 1 Hamlet, said visitor flows have contributed to seasonal sales. "After a little over a month of opening to visitors, our site has welcomed more than 5,000 tourists. This year, Lunar New Year mandarin prices have not increased. What truly adds value to mandarins is that growers no longer focus on producing fruit for the holiday season. They also stagger production across different periods. In addition, farmers are now more aware of the benefits of bio-safe cultivation. Following safe production practices helps build trust and promote the brand, allowing mandarins to reach many markets across the country."

The harvest period aligns with peak Lunar New Year consumption, with growers indicating that production planning has shifted toward staggered output and adherence to safe cultivation standards to support broader market access.

Source: DongThap