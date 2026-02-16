Cambodia suspends orange sales bearing national emblem

Cambodia's Consumer Protection, Competition and Fraud Repression Directorate-General of the Ministry of Commerce has instructed traders to suspend the sale of oranges bearing the country's national emblem or royal arms. The measure applies to importers, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers.

According to an official notice, market surveillance operations and consumer reports identified products displayed and sold with trademarks or images identical to, imitating, or resembling the national emblem or royal insignia of the Kingdom of Cambodia. Authorities stated that such use of protected symbols is subject to legal restrictions.

The directive requires distributors and retailers to immediately stop distributing and selling products carrying the specified trademarks or images. Affected products must be temporarily stored, and operators are instructed to cooperate with the CCF in investigations tracing the origin, production, importation, and distribution of the goods.

Importers and wholesalers have also been ordered to cease importation, sale, and distribution of the products in question. They are required to cooperate fully with the CCF in further legal procedures in line with applicable laws and regulations.

Authorities stated that individuals found in violation of relevant legal provisions will face penalties and fines under existing regulations. The directive is intended to uphold the protection of national symbols, including the national flag and emblem, and to ensure compliance with trademark legislation.

The CCF has also addressed consumers and the general public, advising them to avoid purchasing products bearing the above-mentioned trademarks or images and to report relevant information to enable appropriate legal action.

The enforcement reflects an increase in compliance monitoring linked to branding and packaging in fresh produce and related imports. For exporters and importers supplying the Cambodian market, the notice underlines the importance of reviewing packaging, labelling, and trademark elements to ensure alignment with national regulations.

Source: Khmer Times