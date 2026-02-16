Bangladesh expands Bogura green chili exports to Gulf and Asia

Bangladesh is expanding green chili exports from the Bogura district, following India's withdrawal from several Middle Eastern destinations. Exporters report that this shift has created additional room in markets such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Over the past three months, about 1,500 tons of green and dried chilies have been shipped to 14 countries. The shipments are valued at approximately US$66 million. Export volumes typically peak between November and March, when around 10 exporters collectively ship an average of 5,000 tons of green chilies per season.

"India used to control the Middle Eastern green chili market, but exports from there have stopped," said Md Belal Hossain, a member of the Bangladesh Vegetable, Fruit and Betel Leaf Exporters Association. "That has opened a window for Bogura's chilies, which are now gaining strong acceptance in the Gulf."

Export cartons labelled "Green Chilies of Bogura, Bangladesh" are increasingly present in wholesale markets overseas. Belal Trading has shipped 42 tons of green and ripe chilies, locally known as topa, over the past three months. "The chilies stand out for their intense heat and consistent quality," said M Belal Hossain, the company's proprietor. "In Malaysia, demand for ripe chilies is effectively unlimited."

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, Bogura produced around 32,000 tons of chilies this year across 8,000 hectares. About 24,000 tons were sold fresh from fields, reflecting export-oriented demand.

Farmers report changes in trading structures, with exporters and spice processors increasingly purchasing directly at the farm level and often providing advance payments. "I sold nearly 100 maunds of chilies from my field in a single day and earned US$821," said Thanda Mondol, a farmer in Gabtali Upazila. "Prices have been favourable throughout the season."

At collection hubs such as Jalshuka and Subod, chilies are packed into five to seven-kilogram cartons and transported to Dhaka airport for export. Daily export volumes from these markets have increased, supporting employment in sorting, packing, and logistics.

Md Motlubur Rahman, deputy director of the Bogura Department of Agricultural Extension, said compliance is becoming more prominent in production practices. "To sustain access to global markets, we are discouraging excessive pesticide use and promoting better seeds and balanced fertilisers," he said.

As Bangladesh prepares for graduation from least-developed-country status, the chili sector illustrates how horticultural exports are contributing to external trade diversification.

