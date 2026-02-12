China sharply increases tomato, onion, and cabbage exports to Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's vegetable imports rose 10.3% in January–November 2025 to 516,800 tonnes, costing $201.2 million, according to LS.

Potatoes: Imports surged 2.9 times to 204,300 tonnes. China led supplies with 137,700 tonnes (+116.9 times), followed by Iran with 7,100 tonnes (+24.3 times), Pakistan with 42,700 tonnes, Mongolia with 1,200 tonnes, and the UK with 1,000 tonnes. These countries had no shipments in 2024.

Tomatoes: Imports grew 5.5% to 57,700 tonnes. Main suppliers were Turkmenistan 36,600 tonnes (+18%), China 12,900 tonnes (+26%), Uzbekistan 5,900 tonnes (+4.8%), and Iran 959 tonnes (+48%). Russian deliveries fell 1.7 times to 862 tonnes.

Onions and garlic: Imports fell 15.6% to 122,500 tonnes. Uzbekistan supplied 101,300 tonnes (-16.7%), Tajikistan 7,600 tonnes (-2.3 times), while China increased shipments 2.6 times to 11,600 tonnes, Iran 41.6 times to 708 tonnes, and Afghanistan sent 251 tonnes.

Carrots, radishes, beets, and celery:** Imports dropped 23.9% to 42,700 tonnes. Uzbekistan supplied 21,700 tonnes (-2.2 times), Russia 1,500 tonnes (-3.4 times), while China exported 18,400 tonnes (+43 times).

Cabbage: Supplies (including white, cauliflower, leaf, and kohlrabi) decreased 1.9 times to 38,200 tonnes, sourced from Uzbekistan, China, Iran, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan.

Overall, China significantly expanded its exports of key vegetables to Kazakhstan, offsetting declines from other traditional suppliers.

