Mandarin orange sales rise in Malaysia ahead of Chinese New Year

As the Chinese New Year approaches, mandarin orange sales are increasing in Kuching, Malaysia. Retailers report strong demand, with consumers focusing on sweetness and ease of peeling.

Sara Fruits Sdn Bhd at Jalan Padungan is offering several mandarin varieties imported from China, with Papakam currently leading sales. "Papakam is especially popular these days due to its sweetness and texture," said owner Law A.M.

Papakam, also referred to as 'ugly ponkam,' is a large fruit with a furrowed neck and semi-thick skin that is loosely attached to the flesh, allowing for easy peeling. According to the retailer, a carton containing 19 large Papakam mandarins is priced at US$12.60, compared with the usual US$18.50, reflecting higher availability this year.

Other varieties at Sara Fruits include Wokam mandarins at US$3.15 per kg and Honey Ponkam at US$1.68 per kg.

Law noted that customers at traditional fruit shops are purchasing smaller volumes this year, buying only what they require.

At Farley Kuching Supermarket, demand for mandarins is also high. Executive Tan Chia Ming stated that the retailer offers five types of mandarins, with Papakam among the top-selling lines. "We are currently having a promotion for Papakam, with four kg for RM48, compared to the normal price of RM65.

"We also have special packaging, including a Kungfu Panda design, perfect for gifting," he said.

Other varieties at Farley include Red Beauty mandarins at US$4.00 for eight pieces and Sakura Mikan at US$6.30 for two kg. Red Beauty is described as a jelly orange due to its tender, juicy flesh. Sakura Mikan is a Japanese-bred mandarin grown in China.

Ponkam is also available in different sizes, including XXL at US$8.82 for 16 pieces and XL at US$7.77 for 16 pieces or US$7.35 for 12 pieces.

Tan added that Lokam is another high-demand line, sold in boxes of up to eight kg at US$6.93 per box, or individually at US$1.24 per kg.

With multiple varieties available across traditional fruit shops and supermarkets, mandarins remain a core product during the festive period in Kuching.

Source: Borneo Post Online