New Yellow Beauty mandarin gains attention in Malaysia

A new mandarin orange variety has gained attention in Malaysia during the current Chinese New Year period, following strong interest in Red Beauty oranges in 2024. Known as Yellow Beauty and cultivated in China, the variety has entered the market alongside other premium mandarins.

According to fruit seller Yong Boon Sing, Yellow Beauty mandarins are attracting buyers because of differences in eating quality compared with Red Beauty. "Unlike Red Beauty, which has a jelly-like texture, Yellow Beauty oranges are firmer and juicier," he said in an interview with The Star.

Another variety gaining interest is the Sakura orange, a hybrid of tangerine and pomelo. "This gives the fruit a golden yellow colour and a unique pineapple-like fragrance, which custo­mers find interesting," Yong said.

Retail prices reflect the positioning of these varieties. A box of Yellow Beauty mandarins is sold at RM48, equivalent to about US$10.10, while Sakura oranges are priced at RM68, or around US$14.40 per box. Yong said demand has been strongest among corporate buyers. "These premium varieties have been well received by corporate customers looking for festive gifts," he said.

He added that corporate spending during the 2026 festive season appears firmer compared with previous years. "In the past, the common lokam variety was usually the top choice for corporate gifts, but this year, companies are more willing to spend on premium oranges and gift sets, typically RM40 and above per person," he said.

Despite rising interest in newer varieties, lokam mandarins remain the dominant option by volume. April Tan, assistant general manager at a fruit and flower distributor, said lokam continues to be the most widely available and affordable mandarin in the market. "In terms of volume, lokam is still in the top variety," she said, while noting that Yellow Beauty oranges have become one of the more visible seasonal items.

Tan added that other varieties are also present in the market. "Besides Red Beauty, there is Papagan, a juicy variety that is easy to peel," she said.

Logistics conditions have had a limited impact on pricing so far. Tan said prices have remained stable despite delays at ports. "There are stricter inspections by enforcement agencies on shipping containers arriving at our ports. The situation is manageable at the moment as sales are still slow since the school year has just started," she said.

The current season suggests a broader range of mandarin varieties in circulation, with differentiated price segments coexisting alongside established high-volume products.

