Nepal’s Gorkha orange output rises 15%

Orange production in Nepal's Gorkha district increased by around 15 per cent this year, supported by favorable weather conditions and the maturation of orchards planted in previous seasons.

According to the National Agriculture Modernization Program Implementation Unit, total orange output in the district reached 3,187 metric tons this year. Information officer Puja Regmi said farmers generated about Rs 220 million, or roughly US$1.65 million, from orange sales, while lemon sales added around Rs 15 million, equivalent to about US$0.11 million.

She said overall orange production rose by 15 to 20 per cent year on year. "Production increased this year due to favorable weather conditions and because orange trees planted in earlier years have started yielding," Regmi said.

By comparison, Gorkha produced 1,900 metric tons of oranges last year, 1,600 metric tons in fiscal year 2080/81, and 1,800 metric tons in 2079/80.

The Agricultural Knowledge Center in Gorkha also confirmed the increase. Information officer Suman Bhattarai said district-wide output rose by around 15 per cent, attributing the increase to suitable climatic conditions, farm-level management, and technical support provided to growers.

Orange cultivation in the district is being promoted under the Orange Zone Program of the National Agriculture Modernization Program. According to program chief Purna Dhungana, all wards of Gandaki, Sahidalkhan, and Bhimsenthapa rural municipalities have been designated as orange zones. Orange zones also include Gorkha Municipality and wards 9 and 10 of Palungtar Municipality, as well as wards 2, 4, and 5 of Siranchowk Rural Municipality. About 10 per cent of district production comes from areas outside these designated zones.

To support output, activities implemented under the program include orchard establishment and management, area expansion, small-scale irrigation development, technology demonstrations, and the distribution of small agricultural machinery.

Orange production is concentrated in Gandaki, Bhimsenthapa, Sahidalkhan, and Siranchowk rural municipalities, as well as Gorkha and Palungtar municipalities and Kasigaun in Dharche Rural Municipality. Key production pockets include Tanglichowk, Bhumlichowk, Phalate, Fujel, parts of Sahidalkhan, Tandrang in Bhimsenthapa, Bagdanda and Shera in Palungtar, and Taple, Nareshwor, Finam, and Bhattabensi in Gorkha Municipality.

Orange orchards in the district cover approximately 1,097 hectares, with around 300 farmers involved, mainly producing local orange varieties.

