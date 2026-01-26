Maersk appoints Charles van der Steene as IMEA managing director

Dubai: A.P. Moller-Maersk has appointed Charles van der Steene as Regional Managing Director for the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East, and Africa region, effective 1 January 2026.

Van der Steene has been with the company since 2011 and has held senior roles across commercial and regional operations. He previously worked in the IMEA region from 2016 to 2019 as Regional CEO for DAMCO, Maersk's former supply chain and logistics business, which was integrated into Maersk in 2020.

© Maersk

Following his time in IMEA, van der Steene led Sales and Marketing activities in North America and most recently served as head of the North America region.

In a statement, van der Steene said he looks forward to working with teams across IMEA, noting the region's role in global trade flows and its function in connecting markets across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

