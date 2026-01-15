Tomsk region leads Russia in pine nut exports in 2025

In 2025, the Tomsk region exported 1,330 tons of pine nuts, with 981 tons shipped to China, according to the Siberian Interregional Office of Rosselkhoznadzor. The first shipment from Tomsk in 2026 already reached 23 tons.

From January to October 2025, Tomsk was Russia's top exporter of pine nuts, sending over 740 tons abroad. Other export destinations included Kazakhstan, the Czech Republic, Serbia, Belarus, South Korea, and Armenia. In comparison, total exports from the region in 2024 amounted to 194 tons of wild-harvested pine nuts.

Novosibirsk-based producers also achieved notable export results in 2025, exporting 88 tons of pine nuts to countries including Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, and Germany.

Pine nuts, in particular, are a key export product of Siberia. Since January 2025, Rosselkhoznadzor has issued phytosanitary certificates for pine nut shipments to 16 countries. Across three Siberian regions under its supervision, total exports reached 1,403 tons.

