Uzbekistan boosts orange imports to 23,800 tonnes while dried plums and apricots drive export growth in 2025

Uzbekistan imported 23,800 tonnes of oranges worth about USD 12 million in January–November 2025, according to the National Statistics Committee. Import volumes increased by 7.8% year on year, reflecting rising domestic demand for citrus. Iran remained the largest supplier with 12,200 tonnes, followed by the UAE (3,600 tonnes), Egypt (2,900 tonnes), China (2,300 tonnes), South Africa (2,000 tonnes), and other countries accounting for 814 tonnes.

In the same period, Uzbekistan exported 38,900 tonnes of dried plums valued at USD 55.3 million, up 62.9% compared with 2024. China was the main importer with 21,600 tonnes, followed by Kazakhstan (6,200 tonnes), Russia (6,000 tonnes), Turkey (1,200 tonnes), Belarus (793 tonnes), Georgia (712 tonnes), and other countries receiving 2,400 tonnes.

Dried apricot exports also surged, reaching 23,900 tonnes to 56 countries for USD 45.8 million, a 2.4-fold increase compared with the previous year. China imported 5,500 tonnes, Kazakhstan 4,600 tonnes, Turkey 4,100 tonnes, Russia 1,800 tonnes, Ukraine 1,500 tonnes, and other destinations accounted for 6,500 tonnes.

