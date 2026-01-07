Kashmir apple growers raise concerns over NZ trade deal

Kashmir apple growers are raising alarms over the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement, which proposes a reduction in import duties on New Zealand apples. Mohammad Akbar Dar, a seasoned grower, warned that the move could inflict serious losses on the local industry. "The reduction of tax for imported apples means death to the local industry. Kashmir is the biggest apple-producing state and will suffer," he said.

Under the agreement, New Zealand will receive limited preferential access through a tariff-rate quota, starting at 32,500 metric tonnes (MT) and rising to 45,000 MT over six years, with imports within the quota attracting a 25% duty. Shipments beyond the quota will continue to face the 50% duty and a minimum price of $1.25 per kilogram. Seasonal restrictions and minimum import prices have been retained as safeguards.

Growers and dealers, however, fear the timing of the duty reduction—from April to August—coincides with the peak arrival of Kashmir's cold-stored apples. Bashir Ahmad Basheer, chairman of the Kashmir Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union, said nearly 300,000 MT of apples could see losses, potentially impacting thousands of livelihoods across the Valley. Dealers added that cheaper imports could undercut domestic prices, exacerbating pressures from rising costs, erratic weather, and transportation challenges.

While a horticulture official suggested Kashmir apples have a niche market unlikely to be disrupted, growers continue urging the government to reconsider the tax reduction to protect the Valley's fruit industry.

Source: www.thekashmirmonitor.net