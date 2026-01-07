Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Uzbekistan imports 1.1M tons of mandarins in 2025

According to Uzbekistan's National Statistics Committee, the country imported 1.1 million tons of mandarins from 62 countries between January and November 2025. The total value of imports reached USD 256.4 million, representing a 9.4% increase compared with the same period in 2024.

Top mandarin suppliers to Uzbekistan (January–November 2025):

  • Pakistan: 327,100 tons
  • Kazakhstan: 314,300 tons
  • Ecuador: 145,900 tons
  • China: 124,600 tons
  • Afghanistan: 58,500 tons
  • Other countries: 153,800 tons.

Source: stat.uz

