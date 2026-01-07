Demand for locally grown oranges has surged in Rabat

As winter settles over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, demand for locally grown oranges has surged across the Malakand division, particularly in Rabat, the region's main citrus trading hub. Known for their sweetness, aroma, and high juice content, Rabat's red-blood oranges attract buyers from across the province, including tourists visiting Kumrat, Chitral, and Upper Dir.

Traders report that during peak season, 30,000–35,000 oranges arrive daily, generating sales of up to Rs8 million on certain days. While most fruit is sold locally, a significant quantity is sent as gifts to Punjab and Sindh or informally exported to the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.

However, orchard output is declining. District Agriculture Director Sajjad Hussain said Lower Dir's 355 hectares of orange orchards produced 1,946 tonnes last year, but commercialisation, climate change, and rapid construction along the Panjkora River have reduced yields. Local farmer Shad Nawaz Khan noted that orchards destroyed by flash floods in 2010 have never been rehabilitated.

Prices currently range from Rs2,500 to Rs2,800 per hundred oranges, rising to Rs4,000–5,000 by April and May when other regional supplies dwindle. Experts emphasize the need for climate-resilient varieties and restored irrigation infrastructure to sustain production. Despite challenges, orange cultivation continues to support thousands of families in the mountainous areas of Lower Dir.

