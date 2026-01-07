Nepal tracks orange production data in Tanahun district

The Agricultural Development Office in Tanahun has started collecting detailed data on orange production in the district. The exercise focuses on on-site assessments of both production and marketing in areas where oranges are grown commercially.

Tanahun produces oranges with an annual value running into several million rupees. According to Information Officer Kiran Pariyar, officials are visiting orchards to assess crop conditions and to discuss existing problems and possible solutions with growers.

Orange production is expected to increase this year compared with last season. However, farmer Dal Bahadur Thapa from Benikot said that the problem of orange trees drying out has continued for several years. He reported that oranges worth more than US$150,000 have been sold from Benikot alone this year, with over 100 farmers involved in orange cultivation in the area.

According to the Agricultural Development Office, oranges worth US$3.2 million were sold from the district last year. At that time, orange cultivation covered 1,657 hectares, with a total production of 5,831 tons harvested from 968 hectares.

The district is estimated to have the potential to expand orange cultivation to 8,670 hectares. The Agricultural Development Office stated that it continues to provide technical support to growers, particularly in orchard management, with the aim of supporting production levels and long-term sustainability.

