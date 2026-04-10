Australian farmers oppose further water buybacks

As uncertainty increases around input supply, Australia's peak farming bodies have warned the Federal Government against further water buybacks, citing pressure on agricultural production and regional communities.

The National Farmers' Federation, NSW Farmers, and the Victorian Farmers' Federation called for changes to Basin management, urging the government to avoid policies that remove additional water from food production.

With multiple water policy reviews underway, the organisations said current decisions will shape future management of the Murray-Darling Basin. They called for an approach based on evidence, delivery, and engagement with farming communities.

The groups reiterated opposition to water acquisition measures, including those linked to the 450GL target and Sustainable Diversion Limit adjustments. They referenced draft findings from the Basin Plan Review, which highlight the need for improved water management and projects addressing water quality and ecosystem challenges.

The organisations outlined several priorities. These include practical mechanisms to improve environmental outcomes, a national strategy to address fish mortality and invasive species, investment in ageing water infrastructure, and a move away from further water recovery measures. They also called for support for agricultural production and regional economies.

The groups are engaged in four key policy processes, including the Basin Plan Review, the Productivity Commission's Inquiry into National Water Reform, the review of the Water Act 2007, and the review of the Inspector-General of Water Compliance. They stated that these processes should deliver a consistent policy direction.

NFF President Hamish McIntyre said: "This is about getting the Basin Plan right, giving regional communities confidence and not repeating the mistakes of the past.

"Communities are still hurting from years of successive buybacks. We've seen the damage when policy is done to regions and not with them, and we won't stand by and let that happen again."

NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin said: "We want a Basin Plan that supports agricultural productivity, protects regional communities, ensures transparent and accountable Basin governance, and uses science-based environmental management rather than blanket water recovery targets."

Victorian Farmers' Federation President Brett Hosking added: "We want a Basin Plan that works in the real world. That means smarter management, proper investment, and policies that back regional communities and avoid further buybacks."

For more information:

Stacey Davidson

NFF

Tel: +61 (0) 407 189 832

Email: [email protected]

Stephen Mudd

NSW Farmers

Tel: +61 (0) 429 011 690

Email: [email protected]

www.nswfarmers.org.au

Ryan Moloney

VFF

Tel: +61 (0)400 874 589

Email: [email protected]