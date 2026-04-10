Australian Honey Gold mango volumes rise 5%

Fruit producer Piñata Farms has concluded its Honey Gold mango season, reporting a 5 per cent increase in volume compared with the previous season.

The company supplied mangoes nationally for 16 weeks from November 2025 to February 2026, approximately two weeks longer than usual.

Sales and Marketing Manager Rebecca Scurr said the harvest across the Northern Territory, Queensland, and Western Australia experienced limited weather disruption compared with previous seasons.

"One of the biggest challenges we often face in Queensland during summer is that the main freight route, the Bruce Highway, is impacted due to cyclone or tropical low activity," she said.

"This season, while Mareeba and Dimbulah had a lot of rain, growers managed their harvests around this to ensure supply was unaffected. Ideal weather conditions also meant excellent external fruit quality could be maintained all season long."

Ms Scurr said the season included strong pricing in the premium retail segment and increased consumer demand, contributing to returns to growers.

Consumer awareness of Honey Gold mangoes increased, supported by activity on social media platforms such as TikTok. Ms Scurr shared mango-related content during the season, including varietal and harvest information, in-store guidance, and handling advice. She indicated that more than 2,000 of her 30,000 followers reported trying a Honey Gold mango for the first time.

Honey Gold mangoes are distributed nationally through retail channels including Woolworths, Coles, Aldi, Harris Farm Markets, and independent retailers.

Piñata Farms will host the annual Honey Gold Congress in Yeppoon, Central Queensland, on April 21 and 22. Third-party growers will meet to review the season, exchange information, and announce the Honey Gold Grower of the Year award.

"We have an experienced and committed growing group, proven ripening partners, and an established customer base. Post-harvest, we now look at the variety itself and the nutritional nuances of each growing region to grow it even better," Ms Scurr said.

Piñata Farms also plans to introduce a Honey Gold brand update ahead of the next season.

Source: RetailWorld