New Zealand vineyard faces closure risk over water supply decision

A vineyard in Wairarapa, New Zealand, is facing closure risk due to the planned shutdown of the Opaki water race, a 25km man-made water channel that supplies irrigation water to multiple properties.

The Masterton District Council decided in 2020 to close the 120-year-old water race, with effect from 30 June this year. The council is now considering whether to extend the closure deadline, with affected users engaging in discussions.

The water race runs through more than 50 properties, including commercial operations dependent on its water supply. Among them is Matahiwi Estate, a vineyard in Masterton. Owner Alastair Scott said the business depends on the water source. "The vineyard will have to close if I have no water," Scott said. "I can't grow grapes without water. I can't make a decision about next year's crop until I know about the water race."

The water race draws water from the Ruamahanga River and distributes it through an open channel. According to council documents, the area supplied does not include natural water bodies, and the race has enabled land development for agricultural use.

Karen Yates, group manager strategy at Masterton District Council, said the decision to close the race followed public consultation in 2020, when the current consent was set to lapse. "Since then, we have been working with the users committee to help them find alternative water sources, which some have already done," she said.

Recent changes to the Resource Management Act have extended consent expiry to 31 December 2027. The council will consult with users to assess views on operating the race during this extended period.

Yates said the council's current position remains to close the race in June, as reflected in planning and budgeting. "Race users have been working on alternative water sources in light of the decision made to close the race in June 2020," she said.

The council also noted that recent supply has been affected by low flows, riverbed changes, and channel conditions, which would require additional works to secure intake flows.

Consultation with users is expected to take place, after which the council will review its position.

Source: Stuff