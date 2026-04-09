New Zealand updates guidance on nutrition claims for fresh produce

United Fresh New Zealand has released updated guidance to help horticulture producers and the wider industry to confidently promote the value of fresh produce while meeting food regulatory requirements.

Regularly reviewed and updated, the latest version aligns with the New Zealand Food Composition Database, a trusted source of nutritional information covering more than 2,850 foods and ingredients commonly consumed in New Zealand.

The revised Guide to Complying with the Nutrition, Health and Related Claims Standard 1.2.7 of the Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code ensures that any nutrition and health claims are backed by reliable and up-to-date evidence.`

By clearly outlining what can and cannot be said, the guide supports consistent, compliant messaging across the horticulture sector.

Andrew Gibb, Chair of the Aotearoa Horticulture Action Plan (AHAP), says the guide is a great example of United Fresh's contribution to the plan.

"It is a valuable addition to the sector's tool kit, helping horticulture producers and the wider industry communicate the health and nutrition benefits of fruit and vegetables.

"Ultimately, it supports the desired AHAP outcome of increasing fruit and vegetable consumption."

By drawing on verified compositional data and placing information within an appropriate dietary context, the guide supports accurate, meaningful messaging, giving consumers confidence in the information they receive.

© United FreshFor more information:

United Fresh

Tel: +64 9 480 5057

Email: [email protected]

www.unitedfresh.co.nz