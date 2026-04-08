Australian apple season starts with focus on harvest timing and quality

As the new apple season begins, the focus is on ensuring fruit reaches optimal maturity before harvest.

Following a challenging period for growers, there is pressure to maximise returns. However, sending fruit to market too early can affect eating quality and reduce consumer confidence. A poor eating experience can influence repeat purchases across the category.

Fruit must be harvested at the right stage of maturity to maintain consistency in flavour and texture. While this requires patience, it supports stable demand and repeat consumption.

The apple category depends on repeat buying. When fruit meets expectations, consumers are more likely to purchase again. When quality is inconsistent, demand can weaken over time.

Early harvesting presents a risk if fruit appearance does not match eating quality. This can affect consumer perception at retail.

Maintaining quality is linked to pricing and demand across the season. Aligning harvest timing with maturity helps support consistency in supply.

Data is also being used to support decision-making. The APAL Quality Hub provides information on fruit performance, with planned monthly updates to track seasonal progress. This data can support alignment between growers and marketers.

Current growing conditions indicate potential for the season. Outcomes will depend on harvest timing, maintaining eating quality alongside appearance, and consistency across the supply chain.

A focus on these factors is expected to support demand and maintain performance in the apple category.

© APALFor more information:

APAL

Tel: +61 3 9329 3511

Email: [email protected]

www.apal.org.au