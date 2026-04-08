Kenyan avocado production hits 694 thousand metric tons as exports decline

Post expects Kenya's 2025 avocado production to expand to 694 thousand metric tons (TMT), the highest level on record, exceeding the previous estimate of 585 thousand metric tons. The surge is due to the continued expansion of the area harvested and improved productivity. Avocado oil processing also increased significantly between 2024 and 2025 from 3,326 metric tons (MT) to 10,188 MT, driven by rising demand in high-income markets.
Despite record production, 2025 exports are expected to decrease to 121 TMT due to disruptions in the Red Sea and export controls put in place by the Kenyan Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA). Looking ahead, FAS Nairobi forecasts 2026 production to expand by 4.8 percent to approximately 727 TMT and exports to increase by 7.4 percent to 130 thousand metric tons.
For more information:
USDA
Tel: +1 202 720 2791
Email: [email protected]
www.fas.usda.gov