New Zealand persimmon season starts early with local-only supply

New Zealand's persimmon season is expected to start slightly earlier this year, with fruit available shortly after Easter and continuing through to June.

According to Ian Turk of the New Zealand Persimmon Industry Council, all fresh persimmons sold in New Zealand are locally grown. "Persimmons are a truly local fruit, so each persimmon available fresh in New Zealand is grown here," he said. "With a relatively short season, we encourage people to make the most of them while they're available."

Fresh persimmon imports are not permitted, and production is concentrated in Gisborne, as well as in orchards north of Auckland and in the Waikato. The crop has been cultivated in New Zealand since 1873.

With a limited marketing window, 5+ A Day is promoting consumption during the domestic season. Persimmons are used fresh, in salads, baking, and desserts, and are a source of vitamin C.

New Zealand also exports persimmons to markets including Australia, Asia, and Canada, while maintaining supply for the domestic market during the season.

"With the season running for just a few months, now is the time to enjoy this uniquely New Zealand fruit while it lasts," Turk said.

Guidance for handling includes storing a portion of fruit at room temperature for short-term consumption, with the remainder kept refrigerated and handled carefully.

5+ A Day will support seasonal promotion through recipes, nutrition information, and consumer engagement activities.

Source: 5+ADay