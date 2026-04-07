New Zealand Apples and Pears appoints Danielle Adsett as CEO

The Board of New Zealand Apples and Pears (NZAPI) has appointed Danielle Adsett as Chief Executive, effective immediately.

Adsett brings experience in the pipfruit sector, having served as Market Access Manager for six years and as Acting General Manager since December 2025, where she provided leadership and continuity for the organisation.

© New Zealand Apples and Pears

Danielle Adsett

NZAPI Chair Andrew Gibbs said the Board's decision followed a recruitment process. "Danielle's clear vision for the industry, leadership capability, and deep, long-term dedication to the sector were evident throughout the process and made her the standout candidate," he said. "We look forward to working with Danielle and the team to deliver further benefits for our members and New Zealand as a whole."

The appointment comes as the industry recorded more than US$1 billion in exports in 2025, following previous seasons affected by weather events and Covid-19.

Adsett said she is committed to the sector and its development. "I am committed to this sector. Our growers are passionate, innovative, and resilient, and they produce the world's best apples. I am proud and excited to have the opportunity to support the industry, to advocate on their behalf as we seek to double exports, and to work alongside a phenomenal team at NZAPI, who are all equally as committed to our members' success."

NZAPI has started recruitment for a new Market Access Manager.

© New Zealand Apples and PearsFor more information:

Jessica Wauchop

New Zealand Apples and Pears

Tel: +64 (0) 21 254 0923

Email: [email protected]

www.applesandpears.nz