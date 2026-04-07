Australia’s Potatoes Tasmania appoints Rob Salmon as general manager

Potatoes Tasmania has appointed former agronomist Rob Salmon as general manager, as the potato harvest period begins. The grower-led organisation aims to support productivity, profitability, and sustainability in the Tasmanian potato sector.

Branxholm grower John Casswell, representing the Simplot Productivity Group on the board, said the industry identified a need for greater coordination. "We realised that there was an opportunity to be more involved in supporting the development of the industry and overcome any segmentation," he said.

© Potatoes Tasmania

Membership contributions are matched by processors Simplot and McCain, along with seed growers. Fresh growers also support the organisation. Tasmania has around 200 commercial potato producers supplying frozen, fresh, and seed markets. Each segment operates through a committee, with representation on the board.

Salmon's initial focus has been on establishing governance structures and coordination with industry bodies, including TasFarmers and AusVeg. "I'm looking at how we can develop sustainability strategies; improve education and training for new entrants into the potato industry; support research that will combat potato diseases; and make the most of the skills that already exist in our midst," he said.

The organisation was established rapidly to support industry response during the Mop-Top incursion, working with Biosecurity Tasmania. While trade has been affected, growers report limited production impact.

Casswell said grower and processor engagement remains a priority. "We want to build this really capable organisation that's really going to be an asset for the Tasmanian potato industry," he said. "We want to really get some runs on the board early and show that we're here to meet the industry head-on, and we encourage more growers to become involved, so we see continued growth and attract new investment."

Source: Tasmanian Country