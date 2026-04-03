Australian Shepard avocado supply steady but grower returns fall

FNQ Growers president Joe Moro has clarified the supply status of locally grown Shepard avocados following signage in food retailers.

Mr Moro stated that there is no shortage of Shepard avocados, noting that production has been strong and that weather conditions have not affected output or delivery.

"However, returns on avocado production have fallen below the cost of production," Mr Moro said.

He added that input costs are increasing. "Added to that, current fuel and fertiliser costs are scary."

Mr Moro also raised concerns about retail market dynamics in Australia, stating that the structure of the food retail sector is affecting smaller producers.

One local grower said that prices have declined compared with previous years. He reported selling avocados at $3 each seven years ago, while current retail pricing for large Shepard avocados has been around $1 each at major supermarkets.

"Growers must be losing money at these discounted prices while other supermarket product lines have all gone up in price," he said.

The situation reflects pressure on production margins, with input costs and retail pricing influencing returns for avocado growers.

Source: The Express