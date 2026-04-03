Ryan Milgate named VFF President unopposed

Minyip cropping farmer Ryan Milgate has been named as the Victorian Farmers Federation's (VFF) incoming President following the closure of nominations for a number of VFF representative positions.

Mr Milgate will be joined by Ballan livestock farmer Scott Young as VFF Vice-President.

The pair are the successful incoming office-bearers following a single nomination being received for each position. As a result, both candidates will be declared elected unopposed, with no election required.

© Victorian Farmers Federation

Mr Milgate said he's honoured to accept the role as the next VFF President.

"I'm looking forward to working closely with farmers and the wider industry to ensure their voices are strongly represented and we are focused on the key challenges and opportunities facing Victorian agriculture."

"From the current diesel and input crisis, to intense competition over land use, and important conversations about getting a fair share of investment in the regions, it's set to be a future-shaping year as we head into the Victorian election. We must be there when the whips are cracking, and that will be my immediate focus."

"The VFF exists because of farmers and our members, and I will ensure that legacy continues," Mr Milgate said.

Outgoing VFF President Brett Hosking said the time was right to pass the baton to the next generation of VFF leaders.

"I'm proud of what we've achieved together and the strong voice we've maintained for our members on the issues that matter most."

"I wish all incoming representatives every success in their roles and have no doubt the organisation will continue to go from strength to strength under their leadership."

"I would like to thank our members and farmers right throughout Victoria for their support over the past few years. They are what make being a farmer the best job in the world, and it's been a pleasure representing them during my time as President," Mr Hosking said.

Mr Milgate and Mr Young will begin their tenures following the 2026 VFF Conference in Ballarat on Tuesday, 2 June 2026.

The VFF will announce all successful office bearers at the conference.

For more information:

Victorian Farmers Federation

Tel: +61 1300 882 833

Email: [email protected]

www.vff.org.au