Australian chestnut season starts with strong quality and Easter demand

The Australian chestnut season is officially underway, with product reaching the market in time for Easter demand. Despite a dry and cool growing season that delayed harvest across several horticultural categories, growers report strong early quality and steady supply as volumes increase.

Easter traditionally marks the first demand peak, with distributors now seeing higher availability as harvest activity expands in key regions. "The season is looking really promising. While the dry, cool weather delayed harvest, nut quality is looking good, and we have been working hard to ensure that chestnuts are ready to be roasted over the upcoming Easter long weekend," said North East Victorian grower Stefano Antonello.

© Chestnuts Australia

Approximately 75% of Australia's chestnut crop is produced in North-East Victoria, including Beechworth, Stanley, Bright, and Myrtleford. The region's altitude and cool winters support supply into Melbourne, Sydney, and interstate markets. The remaining production is located in Batlow, Orange, Tenterfield, the Southern Tablelands in New South Wales, the Adelaide Hills, South West Western Australia, and Northern Tasmania.

Chestnuts are harvested once they fall naturally from the tree, making post-harvest handling critical. To retain freshness and limit moisture loss, nuts must be cooled quickly and kept refrigerated throughout the supply chain.

Unlike traditional dry nuts, chestnuts are treated as a fresh product, requiring an unbroken cold chain from orchard to retail to maintain quality and shelf life.

© Chestnuts Australia

"With early quality looking strong and volumes building, the focus is on good management throughout the supply chain to make sure chestnuts arrive in market in peak condition," said Chestnuts Australia President Brian Casey. "If we get the handling right from the orchard to the retailer, we should be set up for a successful season."

Chestnuts remain part of seasonal consumption patterns and are used in a range of applications. They are also used as a plant-based ingredient in various dishes and can be prepared using methods such as oven roasting or air frying.

In North-East Victoria, Myrtleford will host La Fiera, an Italian festival focused on food, culture, and chestnuts in mid-May 2026.

When selecting chestnuts, buyers are advised to choose nuts with a glossy brown shell that feel firm and heavy for their size.

© Chestnuts AustraliaFor more information:

Eloise Mason

Chestnuts Australia

Tel: +61 (0) 423 303 658

Email: [email protected]

www.chestnutsaustralia.com.au