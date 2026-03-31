“Lucrative kiwi cultivation sweeps India's mid-hills, FPOs build interstate linkages”

India's kiwifruit cultivation is being regarded as a goldmine opportunity for farmers in the mid-hills of Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the North-East. Narendra Mohan from Bihar's Department of Agriculture explains, "This trend is not about subsistence anymore, it's commercial horticulture with a revenue of USD 15500-26000 per acre."

Narendra shares that current production hovers around 16,000-18,000 tonnes from roughly 5,000 hectares, but its potential looks strong as states swap low-return crops for a higher value agri ventures. "Arunachal Pradesh produces over 50% of the national total, with the fruit thriving in 800-1,500 m elevation and sandy loam soil with a pH of 5-6.5. Hayward dominates cultivation with its large size, green flesh, and strong shelf-life, though Allison, Bruno, and Monty suit fresh and processing needs."

© Government of Bihar, India

"Harvest runs September-November depending on the region. Mature orchards are delivering 10-15 tonnes per acre from vines up to 90 kg each. Smart practices like twice-yearly pruning make it work; Once in winter for flowering structure, next in July for vegetative control. This is paired with T-bar or pergola trellises for higher yields."

Narendra acknowledges that fruit size continues to remain a challenge, which growers are looking to address through artificial pollination with 9 bee hives per hectare."Imports from Chile and New Zealand still win on uniformity and sweetness. That's reflected in the fact that imports exceeded 43,000 tonnes against domestic output of 18,160 tonnes 2023-24. Domestic production can never fully match India's and serves as complimentary supply rather than a direct replacement."

© Government of Bihar, India

For now, 70% of output wastes without cold chains, drip irrigation, or superior grafted plants, holding back India's kiwi sector's potential. "It's encouraging to see state governments and private companies stepping up. The India-New Zealand Kiwifruit Action Plan with Zespri has established several Centres of Excellence positioned as model orchards to trial better rootstocks and post-harvest tech. ICAR's Sikkim complex and Nagaland's Central Institute of Horticulture are running hands-on training for pruning, canopy management and pollination."

As Narendra sums it, "Production could multiply tenfold at 14.9% CAGR, with Farmer Producer Organizations working towards building interstate market links. For the long-term, kiwi presents sub-Himalayan states a strong opportunity for prosperity."

For more information:

Narendra Mohan

Department of Agriculture, Gov. of Bihar

Tel: +91 97 71 466 764

Email: [email protected]