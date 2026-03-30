New Zealand consumers shift to cheaper produce as costs rise

Consumers in New Zealand are adjusting their purchasing behaviour as higher fuel and food costs affect household budgets. At local markets in South Auckland, shoppers are shifting towards lower-cost fruit, vegetables, and protein options.

At the Otara market, demand for lower-priced produce remains active, although some consumers report ongoing financial pressure. Food prices increased by 4.5 per cent in the year to February, with some items such as beef mince and sirloin rising by more than 20 per cent.

Local shopper, Miriama, said: "Have you got enough gas in the car to go to work? Or do you cut back on the meat you have? And then when you're going to buy mince that's so expensive, and that was like a staple which is no longer a staple anymore."

She added that markets are increasingly used as an alternative to supermarkets. "Then you come to the markets to try and find your vegetables or things you can't afford to go to the grocery store for, and even Pak'nSave isn't enough anymore. I would say it's pretty abysmal."

Labour patterns are also shifting. One worker reported taking additional hours to offset rising costs. "I started at 2 o'clock this morning, finished at 8, and just came down to the market to get some food. I'm doing nine-hour shifts a day, but they want OT, eh? Might as well grab it while it's there."

Transport costs are influencing mobility decisions. At the Mangere market, a consumer reported switching from private transport to public transport due to fuel prices. "I live in Otahuhu at the moment and have to travel to Mangere to school. $3 something a litre? I've already run out three times!"

Government support measures are in place, including a weekly allowance for fuel costs, although some consumers indicate that this does not fully offset higher expenses.

Consumers are also adopting cost-saving strategies. "If you have any money, my best tip is whenever you get coins, just try to stick the coins away because they do add up", Miriama said.

Market participants indicate that purchasing decisions are increasingly influenced by price levels, with ongoing adjustments to spending patterns in response to cost pressures.

Source: RNZ