Australian blueberry output rises as regulation concerns grow

Blueberry production in Australia has increased over the past two decades, with output rising from less than 2,500 tons in 2004, valued at $24 million (US$16 million), to 27,500 tons in 2024, valued at more than $500 million (US$330 million).

Around 80 per cent of production is concentrated on the mid-north coast of New South Wales. Demand has been supported by consumption trends, with more than half of Australian households purchasing blueberries and per capita consumption reaching 1 kilogram annually.

"It's a significant industry and a good news story," said Berries Australia board member James Kellaway, who added that demand is expected to continue increasing.

Industry expansion has led to discussion around regulatory frameworks. At a meeting in Macksville, concerns were raised about chemical use, water management, protective tunnels, and bird netting. Local residents called for buffer zones to address spray drift. "There are no buffers, and you absolutely need to have buffers for the amount of chemical spraying that occurs," said Raewyn Macky.

In New South Wales, intensive horticulture operations on rural land are not required to obtain development approval. Proposals have been raised to introduce requirements covering buffer zones, traffic, and wastewater management. Greens MP Cate Faehrmann said: "The issue is the laws haven't kept pace with the industry."

Regulatory oversight is carried out by multiple agencies. The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority sets chemical use rules, while the NSW Environment Protection Authority conducts inspections. Since 2020, inspections in berry-growing regions around Coffs Harbour and Nambucca have increased by 180 per cent, with occasional breaches recorded.

The Natural Resources Access Regulator reported compliance concerns related to water use, including unapproved dams and extraction above permitted levels. Of 41 investigations in New South Wales, 16 involve blueberry farms.

Food safety testing has also been conducted. A survey of 100 berry samples found pesticide residues in 95 samples, although none exceeded maximum residue limits or involved banned substances.

The NSW Food Authority introduced new standards in February, requiring growers with 2 hectares or more to meet on-farm requirements, alongside licensing for operators handling produce for other growers.

Industry representatives indicate that regulatory requirements are already in place. "Whether it be to do with worker health and safety, the employment or engagement of labour, whether it be to do with chemical use, water licensing or management, you know these are key issues associated with the production of blueberries," Kellaway said.

Growers are also adopting production systems aimed at reducing input use. One example includes the use of drip irrigation systems supplying nutrients and water to plants grown in coco-peat substrate under plastic tunnels.

Source: ABC News