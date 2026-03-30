Rare durian variety sells for US$130 at Queensland auction

A rare fruit reached the highest price at an auction held during the Feast of the Senses festival in Far North Queensland, Australia. The event took place in Innisfail, where visitors gathered over four days to sample and view tropical fruit varieties.

The auction featured more than 100 fruit types, sold individually or in curated boxes. The highest bid was for a single durio graveolens, which sold for $200 (US$130).

The fruit belongs to the durian family and is characterised by orange to red flesh. According to Cassowary Coast Rare Fruit Club president Gareth Hamilton-Foster, interest in rare fruit remains supported by demand for new flavour profiles.

"[The durio graveolens] is about the size of a grapefruit," Mr Hamilton-Foster said. "It's spiky and [has a] flavour range anywhere from caramel to peanut butter to a custardy kind of texture and flesh. People will really go nuts over some of these rare fruits."

Fruit displayed at the event was sourced from across the region, including areas from Tully to Cape Tribulation. Proceeds from the auction are allocated to the club and used to support local growers and businesses.

Tropical fruit grower Robyn Tesch said the event provides an opportunity for the local sector to engage with consumers. "Just a bit of enjoyment and knowing that this beautiful stuff is out there … this beautiful food is out there," Ms. Tesch said.

Event manager Dave Jenson said the festival continues to highlight regional production. "I think [the event] is extremely important, not just from showcasing the amazing tropical fruit that we can grow in this part of Australia, but the whole community, from the seafood out on the reef to all the other agricultural crops throughout this area," Mr. Jenson said.

The Feast of the Senses has been held for 23 years, with activities and stalls focused on regional agricultural production.

Source: ABC News