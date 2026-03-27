Australia proposes stone fruit biosecurity levy from October 2026

Summerfruit Australia Limited (SAL) has formally advised stakeholders that it has written to the Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Julie Collins MP, requesting activation of a Biosecurity Response Levy on stone fruit at a proposed rate of $0.001 (0.1 cents) per kilogram, effective October 1, 2026.

As a signatory to the Emergency Plant Pest Response Deed (EPPRD), the summerfruit industry has cost-sharing obligations to repay its share of response costs related to Varroa mite and Exotic Fruit Fly incursions in the Torres Strait. These costs have been underwritten by the Commonwealth and will be repaid through the proposed levy. Based on current production volumes, the repayment period is estimated at four seasons.

© Summerfruit Australia

SAL has also confirmed that the objection period has been extended by one week, now closing on April 15, providing a total of 42 calendar days. During this time, levy payers are invited to submit feedback, raise concerns, or lodge formal objections regarding the proposed levy rate.

Stakeholders are encouraged to review the proposal and provide input to ensure that levy settings align with industry needs and financial obligations under the EPPRD.

Following the objection period, all submissions will be reviewed, and a summary of feedback will be submitted to the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry as part of the formal process.

For further information, stakeholders may contact Carrie Starkings, CEO of Summerfruit Australia, or reach out to the department via [email protected], referencing "SAL BRL" in the subject line. Formal objections must include reasons, confirmation of levy payer status, and contact details.

For more information:

Summerfruit Australia

Email: [email protected]

www.summerfruit.com.au