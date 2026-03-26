Victoria enforces food safety standards for berry, melon, and leafy growers

Agriculture Victoria is supporting berry, melon, and leafy vegetable growers to implement new national food safety standards.

These standards are outlined in the Food Standards Code (the Code), with each state and territory responsible for interpreting, implementing, and enforcing them.

Regulations introduced last year aim to meet Victoria's obligation to implement the Code and maintain the state's position as a food producer. The regulations support the industry in providing food safety assurance and reducing risks associated with foodborne illness.

Food safety standards also support Victoria's access to interstate and international markets and contribute to consumer confidence.

Agriculture Victoria's Horticulture Engagement Officer, Emily Scott, is assisting growers with compliance.

"To help growers navigate the registration process to comply with the new food safety standards for berries, leafy vegetables, and melons, Agriculture Victoria has created a step-by-step Food Safety Registration Guide," she said.

Agriculture Victoria will communicate directly with unregistered businesses to support registration and compliance, noting that action on unregistered businesses may be considered during 2026.

Growers who completed food safety registration in 2025 will begin renewals early this year. Registration and renewal fees will continue to be offered at a 50% discount in 2026.

The Food Safety Standards apply to all berry, melon, and leafy vegetable businesses involved in growing or early-stage processing, including small-scale producers operating farm-gate, u-pick, or local market stands.

Under the Food (Primary Production and Processing) Regulations 2025, registration with Agriculture Victoria is a legal requirement for all Victorian leafy vegetable, berry, and melon businesses.

© Agriculture VictoriaFor more information:

Danny Buttler

Agriculture Victoria

Tel: +61 (0) 409 561 326

Email: [email protected]

agriculture.vic.gov.au