Australia project targets faster, higher-yield macadamia varieties

A new project aims to develop improved macadamia trees for Australian growers. Funded by Hort Innovation and delivered by the Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation (QAAFI), the initiative focuses on breeding trees suited to Australian conditions.

The program targets traits including climate resilience, earlier production, larger nut size, and improved quality, while reducing production costs. The use of genetic markers, genomic selection models, phenomics, and artificial intelligence is intended to accelerate the breeding process, which traditionally takes more than 20 years.

Hort Innovation chief executive Brett Fifield said the project is designed to support growers across different regions. "This investment is about creating even better-adapted trees for the different macadamia-growing regions across Australia," he said.

"We hope by using new technologies, we can develop new macadamia varieties which will give growers better yields and a more quality nut which delivers results and profits sooner, with trees which are more productive, resilient, and tailored to our unique growing environments."

In FY24, more than 15,000 tons of macadamias were exported from Australia. The project aims to support continued growth in exports by improving orchard performance and competitiveness.

The breeding program is also responding to industry challenges, including rising input costs, reduced pollination linked to varroa mite, and limited land availability.

Research lead Mobashwer Alam said grower involvement is part of the process. "We see this project as a partnership with growers and value that interaction with growers on our trials in the field," he said.

"We want to combine our research expertise with practical knowledge from industry to improve the program.

"Our vision is to deliver high-performing, climate-resilient trees which bear fruit earlier, produce better-quality and optimally-sized nuts, and reduce production costs.

"By cutting the variety release timeframe from 24 years to just 10, along with new varieties every three to five years, we're ensuring Australian growers stay ahead with sustainable, profitable and world-leading orchards ready for the future."

Source: DairyNews