Australian Talia Farms table grape operation offered for sale

Talia Farms is a table grape operation in Australia. The property includes 961 hectares of land, of which 237 gross hectares are planted with table grapes. It also includes a cool room and packing facility, established brands and a customer base, a management team, and a greenfield site covering 594 hectares with approvals for horticultural development.

© Talia Farms

Located near Lyrup in the Riverland region of South Australia, Talia Farms is a horticultural operation with cool-chain and pack-line infrastructure, table grape varieties, and an established business structure.

The operation is vertically integrated and includes 237 gross hectares of grape production and a packing facility.

The vineyard includes a mix of grape varieties for export to Asia-Pacific markets, with a range of harvest periods.

RRG Capital Management developed and invested in the operation. The vineyard is in a production phase as vines continue to mature.

© Talia Farms

The vineyard includes 14 grape varieties, and the packing facility uses automated systems for same-day picking, packing, and dispatch, with pre-cooling processes in place.

The operation uses systems for waste management and export compliance. It has existing supply relationships in domestic and international markets.

Talia Farms is offered for sale by expressions of interest.

For more information:

Jesse Manuel

Colliers

Tel: +61 8 8305 8857

www.colliers.com.au