Australian persimmon season starts with harvest from March to June

The Australian Persimmon industry is gearing up for the start of the 2026 season, with fresh fruit expected to arrive in markets from March through to late June. The season has presented its share of challenges, particularly for growers in parts of Queensland who experienced hail damage and prolonged wet conditions. Despite this, the crop outlook remains positive with exceptional fruit quality anticipated across the supply window.

Persimmons are grown in all mainland states, with Queensland growers first to commence harvesting, followed by southern states and Western Australia. This staggard harvest supports a consistent supply as the season progresses south and west, providing confidence for wholesalers and retailers when planning throughout autumn.

© Persimmons Australia

The industry continues to build impressive momentum. Since 2015, the value of Australian persimmon production has increased by 166%, rising from $6.7 million to $18.1 million. This growth reflects strong consumer demand, driven by increased interest in healthy snacking and a greater awareness of persimmons as a versatile, everyday fruit. At the same time, the industry has expanded its production area along with supply volumes to the domestic market, reinforcing persimmons as a growing category within Australia's fresh produce sector.

For consumers, persimmons are fast becoming a staple autumn fruit thanks to their distinctive crunch and vibrant orange colour, making them an eye-catching addition to fruit bowls and retail displays, while their naturally sweet flavour appeals to a wide range of tastes. Inside, persimmons deliver on nutrition too, providing an excellent source of antioxidants, vitamin C, and fibre.

© Persimmons Australia

One of persimmons' biggest strengths is its versatility. Persimmons can be enjoyed whole as a convenient snack, sliced into salads, and served on cheeseboards. Unlike many other fruits, they don't brown once cut, making them particularly appealing for lunchboxes. Softening fruits can also be used as a delicious addition in desserts and smoothies.

Handling and storage remain key to maintaining quality throughout the supply chain. Persimmons should be kept above 15C to preserve their signature crunch and prevent premature softening.

© Persimmons AustraliaFor more information:

Eloise Mason

Persimmons Australia

Tel: +61 (0) 423 303 658

Email: [email protected]

www.persimmonsaustralia.com.au