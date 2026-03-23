New Zealand establishes unified vegetable industry body NZVeg

A revised industry structure is being introduced by Onions NZ, Process Vegetables NZ, TomatoesNZ, and Vegetables NZ, with support from HortNZ, to represent the vegetable sector. The New Zealand Vegetable Council (NZVeg) will begin operating on 1 April 2026.

According to Transition Board Chair Kevin Wilcox, NZVeg has been established to coordinate sector activity and manage grower levies more efficiently. The organisation will represent vegetable product groups while providing a single industry voice.

The vegetable sector, valued at $1.1 billion, has previously been represented by multiple groups. The new structure brings these groups together while maintaining existing boards and levies.

© Vegetables NZ

Wilcox said growers are facing pressure from policy settings and rising production costs, which are affecting margins and viability. He noted that uncertainty is limiting investment and future production.

NZVeg will operate as an umbrella organisation through the repurposing of Horticulture Executive Services Limited, which currently employs staff for some product groups. Existing boards and levies will remain in place, while coordination across the sector is increased.

The organisation will focus on grower support, policy, research, biosecurity, and market access. It is currently governed by a Transition Board and managed by Operations Manager James Kuperus, while recruitment for a Chief Executive Officer is ongoing.

Responsibilities within the structure are divided across different areas. Outdoor crops are managed by Kazi Talaska, covered cropping by Dinah Cohen, and processing vegetables by Matt Thorn. Research and development, including the research farm at Pukekohe, is managed by Daniel Sutton. Communications are handled by Andrew Bristol.

The new structure is intended to simplify engagement for growers by centralising staff within one organisation. It also aims to reduce duplication in representation, particularly in policy engagement, and enable the use of technical specialists in areas such as trade and biosecurity. Existing product group boards and levies remain in place, maintaining accountability to members.

© Vegetables NZFor more information:

Vegetables NZ

Tel: +64 21 021 62021

Email: [email protected]

www.freshvegetables.co.nz